Prudential Plc Cut Imperial Oil (IMO) Holding by $688,392 as Market Valuation Rose; First Interstate Bank Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.94 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Imperial Oil (IMO) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 25,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,696 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 177,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Imperial Oil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 143,463 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 2,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 2,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1948.87. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 252.63% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IMO’s profit will be $510.23 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.03% EPS growth.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7,077 shares to 33,277 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 10,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Mgt (NYSE:NLY).

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,550 shares to 36,212 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 23,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,083 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy for the New Week – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Is Past Prologue? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “People Can’t Get Enough Streaming Video – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Layoffs hit Amazon gaming unit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

