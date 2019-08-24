Prudential Plc Cut Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $17.08 Million; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Market Valuation Rose While Sawgrass Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.02 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.59 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.06. About 5.96M shares traded or 44.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 4,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 258,720 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.92M, down from 263,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacifi (VPL) by 13,090 shares to 30,170 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 13,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 820 shares. Colony Grp Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 65,442 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity holds 16,331 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability has 210 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Merchants Corp has 0.45% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 139,221 were accumulated by Willis Invest Counsel. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability has 36,029 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,739 shares. The California-based Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Co has invested 2.76% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Homrich Berg reported 6,733 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 54,820 were reported by Twin Cap. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx stated it has 2,880 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,593 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.46% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences In Com by 17,220 shares to 25,745 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com by 14,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alley Llc holds 34,071 shares. Homrich Berg has 3,551 shares. Hikari Power reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,748 shares. Axa stated it has 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Invest Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,292 shares. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) has invested 1.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Valley National Advisers invested in 12 shares. Clean Yield Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 80 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 4.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bristol John W And holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 509,908 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) owns 6,335 shares. Fmr Lc reported 40.44 million shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 7,825 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560.

