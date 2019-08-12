Prudential Plc Cut By $1.24 Million Its Valero Energy (VLO) Stake; Silverbow Resorces (SBOW) SI Increased By 6.35%

Prudential Plc decreased Valero Energy Corp (VLO) stake by 1.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 14,733 shares as Valero Energy Corp (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Prudential Plc holds 1.02M shares with $86.43 million value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Valero Energy Corp now has $32.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $77.23. About 2.25M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT

Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW) had an increase of 6.35% in short interest. SBOW’s SI was 149,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.35% from 140,100 shares previously. With 22,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Silverbow Resorces Inc (NYSE:SBOW)’s short sellers to cover SBOW’s short positions. The SI to Silverbow Resorces Inc’s float is 1.42%. The stock decreased 7.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 49,745 shares traded or 133.04% up from the average. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has declined 65.18% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SBOW News: 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 175 TO 195 MMCFE/D; 03/04/2018 – SilverBow Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 10/04/2018 – SilverBow at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – REITERATING FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $245 TO $265 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES 1Q EPS 72C; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – QTRLY NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED APPROXIMATELY 161 MLN CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT PER DAY (“MMCFE/D”); 22/03/2018 SilverBow Resources to Participate at IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium; 24/04/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Stephens 2018 Energy Executive Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ SilverBow Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The company has market cap of $94.47 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 0.66 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity. Waters Stephen M bought $42,485 worth of stock.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.06 million for 10.67 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Prudential Plc increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 69,098 shares to 2.32 million valued at $186.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kite Realty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG) stake by 43,800 shares and now owns 929,400 shares. Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was raised too.