Prudential Plc Boosted Stake in Wipro LTD (WIT) by $554,277; Meritage Homes (MTH) Stock Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.15 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 26,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,877 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 192,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 109,643 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 184,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 615,359 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 430,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 610,621 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q Net $277M; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES TO ENSONO FOR USD 4; 07/03/2018 Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – UNITS INCLUDE WIPRO TECHNOLOGIES AUSTRIA, WIPRO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AUSTRIA, NEWLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES SARL, APPIRIO INDIA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Wipro Expands Science Education Fellowship Program for US School Teachers; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – ADDED 3 MORE ACCOUNTS OVER $75 MLN THIS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “WILL HAVE SOFTNESS FOR COUPLE QTRS IN COMMUNICATION”; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 M

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Enrgy Sol Gr (NYSE:HLX) by 234,800 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $19.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Base Meta by 103,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,290 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.81 million activity. The insider Sferruzza Hilla sold $33,043. Lord Phillippe sold $24,165 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Wednesday, February 13.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 27,448 shares to 93,547 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 44,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

