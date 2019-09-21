Prudential Finl (Put) (PRU) Position Maintained by Sandler Capital Management; As Capital One Finl (COF) Shares Declined, Continental Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (Put) (PRU) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.78 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 2.99 million shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 13,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 60,410 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, down from 74,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.81 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. 3,580 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares with value of $300,648 were bought by FALZON ROBERT. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $209,600 was made by TANJI KENNETH on Monday, September 9.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 14,066 shares to 92,334 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 257,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,023 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.34B for 8.11 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 48,738 shares to 59,438 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 84,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAH).

