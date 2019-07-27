Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake Has Upped by Hsbc Holdings Plc; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Stake in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Boosted by $6.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 696,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.67 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.43 million, up from 5.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 3.02 million shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 527.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 542,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 645,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.33M, up from 102,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 1.02M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 41,945 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company reported 457,982 shares stake. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,440 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust has 0.14% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 55,341 shares. Zacks Mgmt invested in 1.32% or 672,190 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bragg owns 38,568 shares. Allstate Corp owns 14,576 shares. Accuvest Global Advsr has 5,276 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Texas-based King Luther Management has invested 0.07% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). American Research And Management accumulated 17 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has 28,972 shares. Srb Corporation has 7,604 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 50,036 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp holds 377,812 shares.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prudential Financial declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Nio And More ‘Fast Money’ Final Trades For July 25 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Prudential Capital Group adopts PGIM Private Capital as new global brand name – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QMA names Linda Gibson as first chief business officer, continuing global expansion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 106,500 shares to 79,500 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 133,000 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $108.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Prtn (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 196,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 792,340 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Property G (NYSE:BRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 964,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 138,134 shares. Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj has 0.94% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Eii Cap Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 28,480 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Sei holds 0.01% or 349,685 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co owns 652,464 shares. Moody Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 1,293 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Rbf Cap Lc holds 93,447 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. American International Inc accumulated 0.04% or 1.10M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Secor Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cousins Properties explains effect of Tier deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cousins Properties to combine with Tier REIT – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.