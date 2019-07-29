Prudential Finl (PRU) Shares Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Boosted Its Position; Marathon Trading Investment Management Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MAINTAINED LEADERSHIP POSITION IN EQUITIES TRADING, EXPECTS TO BE NO. 1 GLOBALLY -CFO; 24/05/2018 – Wait for Muni Data Has Morgan Stanley Looking for Distress Signs; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Morgan Stanley Reports Record Revenues; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley profit helped by ‘flattering factors’ that may not last -CFO; 29/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Broker in Firestorm — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CYCLICALS ARE VULNERABLE TO SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH MOMENTUM, THEIR AVERAGE RELATIVE VALUATIONS REMAIN ELEVATED; 23/05/2018 – Destination Maternity and Investor Group: Dissident Group’s Alden, Morgan, Ryan and Windal Have Been Elected Based on Preliminary Vote Count

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,880 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 72,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 1.37M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.91 million shares to 29,661 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 83,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,233 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 198,993 shares to 55,130 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 2.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,749 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call).