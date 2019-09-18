Prudential Finl (PRU) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Cut Holding as Stock Declined; As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Rose, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Raised Stake by $1.34 Million

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 22,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 340,537 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.32 million, up from 317,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 379,877 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 19.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 5,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 20,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 25,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 2.43 million shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 18,904 shares to 134,324 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,790 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 303,071 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 252 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 3,026 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Gp, Minnesota-based fund reported 111,692 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of reported 8,990 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Geode Capital Limited Com holds 0.02% or 1.19M shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 25,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 66,755 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). 30,093 are held by Cambridge Inv Research Advisors.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 21,263 shares to 35,518 shares, valued at $548,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 20,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 6.81 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.09% or 438,986 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 29,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 1.04% or 8,709 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 75,226 are held by Hightower Advsr Llc. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Inc has 39,101 shares. Spc Fin Inc invested in 2,288 shares. Kings Point Management, a New York-based fund reported 250 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Co invested in 106 shares. Mcmillion reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 0.96% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 9,633 shares. Financial Advantage owns 230 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 1.57M shares. Coastline Trust reported 2,655 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. Shares for $300,648 were bought by FALZON ROBERT on Monday, September 9. 7,500 shares were bought by Lowrey Charles F, worth $627,600 on Monday, September 9.

