Prudential Finl (PRU) Shareholder Benin Management Has Raised Holding; Tri Continental (TY) Stock Price Were Volatile While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding by $484,328

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 30,817 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 665,329 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares to 21,522 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,437 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Lc holds 3.45% or 61,629 shares in its portfolio. State Street owns 18.92M shares. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd has 238,956 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 248,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 8,083 were reported by Natl Asset Management. American Ins Tx has invested 0.51% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Sei Investments owns 93,477 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Cordasco Fin Ntwk has 0.1% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 13,138 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.32% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Btr Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Motco has 0.3% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 33,146 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.05% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Blue Bell Private Wealth Lc holds 6.9% or 561,309 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 519 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Republic Investment Management owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,283 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 4,654 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny holds 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 3,753 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Llc has 24,769 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 823 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 86,359 shares. M&R Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Stifel Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 1,700 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 10,318 shares or 0% of the stock.