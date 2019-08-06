Prudential Finl (PRU) Position Maintained by Btc Capital Management Inc; Badger Meter (BMI) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Share Value Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The hedge fund held 11,358 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 17,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 33,576 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 64,830 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 58,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $85.57. About 1.50M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $936,466 activity. JOHNSON RICHARD E also sold $346,276 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) on Friday, February 8.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 31.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares to 62,796 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,048 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).