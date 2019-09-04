Prudential Finl (PRU) Position Increased by St Johns Investment Management Company Llc; Shapiro Capital Management Raised Its Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Holding by $63.30 Million; Valuation Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 6,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 10.94M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.41B, up from 10.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 1.81 million shares traded or 4.98% up from the average. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 16/05/2018 – Practice Fusion, an Allscripts company, to Show New Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the 23rd Annual International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) Meeting; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS SINGAPORE IHIS TO FOCUS ON TWO EMR SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – PROVIDING UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CERTAIN INFORMATION INTRODUCED INTO MARKET ON MARCH 7, REGARDING CO’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CO RETAINS ENTIRETY OF ITS CURRENT SUNRISE CLIENT BASE IN SINGAPORE – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 25c; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Allscripts will integrate Lyft’s technology into its electronic medical records system to eliminate the need for someone to manually order rides; 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Presenting at Conference Jun 1

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.64. About 2.18 million shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A by 900 shares to 178,501 shares, valued at $2.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

