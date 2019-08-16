Prudential Finl (PRU) Position Held by St Johns Investment Management Company Llc; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Held by Renaissance Group Llc

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 125,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 910,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04M, up from 785,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 5.97M shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 2.65M shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 6,096 shares to 179,561 shares, valued at $25.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbs Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) by 4,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,317 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

