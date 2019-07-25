Prudential Finl (PRU) Position Has Lifted by Benin Management Corp; As Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Share Value Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased by $371,995 Its Stake

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, down from 18,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.41. About 124,253 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company's stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 760,663 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares to 113,511 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 94,509 shares. 33,665 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Partnership. Bb&T invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Advisory Service Network Limited Liability accumulated 1,605 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 500 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Management has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Prudential Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 16,719 are owned by Dana Advsrs. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 1,564 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 45,369 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,000 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Soros Fund Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 460 shares. North Star Inv owns 3,604 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. 10,764 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares with value of $623,895 were sold by CARTER BRIAN N. Shares for $181,609 were sold by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, January 31 CHRISTENSEN CRAIG L sold $215,875 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 3,925 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 12,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% or 12,500 shares. Advsr Asset reported 174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company reported 240 shares stake. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 742,016 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,184 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 188 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 31,164 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,982 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.05% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 72,277 were accumulated by D E Shaw &. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Menta Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,912 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

