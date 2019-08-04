Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding Held by Benin Management Corp; Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined While Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed by $1.48 Million Its Holding

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 4.28M shares traded or 129.85% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 9,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 147,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 25,700 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.06% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 221,033 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett & has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gyroscope Grp Inc Limited Com stated it has 78,880 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 5,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 78,278 shares. 24,307 were reported by Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability Com. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 18,245 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 50,900 shares. Fincl Advantage reported 230 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 257,057 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability holds 6,419 shares. 65 are held by Kwmg Ltd Co.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QMA names Linda Gibson as first chief business officer, continuing global expansion – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Prudential Capital Group adopts PGIM Private Capital as new global brand name – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 5,032 shares to 165,684 shares, valued at $29.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $8.49 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.58 million. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Harris Parker sold $1.00M. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Com Il invested 0.92% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Commerce Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 6,120 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Btc Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 3,792 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability accumulated 0.24% or 8,122 shares. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 17,662 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Whale Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 875,956 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Chemung Canal Trust reported 43,573 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 500 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 10,400 shares. Brown Advisory reported 3.22M shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 128,170 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs Lp invested 2.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).