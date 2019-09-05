Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Position; Praesidium Investment Management Company Holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Has Trimmed by $9.11 Million

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 42.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 4,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 6,786 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 11,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 2.31 million shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 503,171 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 20/03/2018 – VIVENDI VIV; 06/05/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFIC); 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 01/05/2018 – Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Jointly Signs Purchase Agreement To Acquire Cornerstone Technologies; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 13/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Continues to Bolster Management; 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on November, 6. CSOD’s profit will be $16.38M for 50.87 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -345.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Management Limited holds 0.6% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) or 5,156 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 74,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 12,400 shares. Asset Management One Limited has 24,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Gp owns 48,146 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Glenmede Tru Na reported 55 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Trexquant Investment Lp accumulated 17,704 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc invested 0.39% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 12,672 shares to 603,931 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,947 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30B for 6.32 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur Company owns 18,664 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 72,068 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 10,072 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 70,000 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank And Trust has invested 0.21% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Strategic Services, New York-based fund reported 31,174 shares. 89,375 are owned by D E Shaw And Com Inc. Motco reported 0.3% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 515,961 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Sit Investment Associate Incorporated has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 2,574 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,365 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,277 shares to 20,300 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (MZZ) by 24,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,785 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL).