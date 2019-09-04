Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder Omers Administration Upped Holding by $522,500 as Share Price Declined; As Centerstate Banks (CSFL) Share Price Rose, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lifted Holding

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 58.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 14,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 1.07 million shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Centerstate Banks Corp (CSFL) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 148,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 421,588 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, up from 273,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Centerstate Banks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 476,115 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsrs holds 4,900 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,707 shares. Seizert Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com holds 135 shares. Kistler invested in 786 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Trust invested in 0.26% or 94,048 shares. 5,451 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards. Citadel Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 184,756 shares. Motco holds 33,146 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.32% or 927,500 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability owns 9,447 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Laffer Invests stated it has 22,967 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust has 0.37% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 30,857 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 193,175 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 19,492 shares to 183,253 shares, valued at $223.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 104,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,899 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Prudential to split by year-end; monitoring Hong Kong protests – Reuters” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential And Three Other Stocks Ben Graham Might Like – Forbes” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 16,352 shares to 33,648 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc by 354,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,628 shares, and cut its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). 181,756 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Parkside State Bank & Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 541 shares. Dean Capital Mngmt holds 24,600 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.15% or 669,902 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.45% or 190,475 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 328,180 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Financial holds 1.42% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 591,862 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 392,622 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 0.01% or 10,055 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc reported 24,193 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 177,739 shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.52% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Macquarie Limited holds 2.35M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 3, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenterState Bank Corporation Completes Acquisition of National Commerce Corporation – PRNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenterState Banks goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CenterState Bank (CSFL) Closes Sunshine and HCBF Buyout – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.