Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased Its Position by $980,070; Perritt Capital Management Has Raised Its Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Stake

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 32,744 shares traded. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has risen 10.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in TravelCenters; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer Inspections; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer lnspections; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 23/04/2018 – DJ TravelCenters of America LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TA); 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 16/03/2018 – Travelcenters of America Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 10,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 309,877 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.47M, down from 320,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 1.18M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc Com by 18,633 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,250 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 earnings per share, up 8.31% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.01 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 7.92 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.00 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.67% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 41,081 shares to 319,352 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

