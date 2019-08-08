Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Its Holding; Pittenger & Anderson Upped Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $759,180; Share Price Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 12,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 54,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 41,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.18 million shares traded or 122.61% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 15/03/2018 – Henry Schein Sponsors 12th Annual Senior Dental Leaders Programme At King’s College London; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 92.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 52,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 4,001 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 56,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 2.92 million shares traded or 52.15% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Iowa youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,855 shares to 17,583 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old State Bank In owns 24,910 shares. Prudential Financial invested 0.07% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 8,726 are owned by Brinker Capital. Leuthold Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 4,568 shares. American Financial Group Inc Inc invested 1.53% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.14% or 1.77M shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated accumulated 1.25% or 76,282 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation has 104,938 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 300 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Ibm Retirement Fund has 7,571 shares. Gyroscope Capital Ltd reported 3.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 2,718 shares. Principal Financial Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 805,393 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 5,755 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,604 are owned by Srb.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,500 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,679 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,783 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Perigon Wealth Ltd Com owns 8,979 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Garde reported 4,400 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 66,558 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 426,035 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 300 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa invested in 0.06% or 9,560 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 70,500 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 0.02% or 5,021 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors has 0.03% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 77,649 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 7,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.