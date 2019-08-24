Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder Benin Management Boosted Holding by $805,623 as Share Price Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Maintained by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 2.35M shares traded or 15.98% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Company Asset Us Inc reported 611,776 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 46,152 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 130,738 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 907 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 7,269 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 63,721 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.17% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 65,264 shares. 41,631 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.02% or 475 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.32% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Srb Corporation has 0.07% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.09% or 4,924 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, St Johns Management Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares to 21,522 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,511 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

