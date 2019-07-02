Prudential Finl Com (PRU) Shareholder Palladium Partners Increased Its Stake by $507,325; Kingfisher Capital Boosted Position in Dominion Resources (D) by $317,604

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc. (D) by 143.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingfisher Capital Llc bought 4,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 2,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingfisher Capital Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 2.99M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 66,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 1.45M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 5,980 shares. Meyer Handelman Company owns 18,099 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alps has 0.29% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 7,493 were reported by Counsel. Gradient Investments Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,665 shares. First Foundation holds 0.03% or 6,814 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Com, Illinois-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Proffitt Goodson reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 341,022 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 18,978 shares. Fulton State Bank Na reported 52,739 shares. Missouri-based Enterprise Svcs Corporation has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,810 shares. Moreover, First Trust LP has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 905,878 shares. Leavell Inv stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 73% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Kingfisher Capital Llc, which manages about $295.82M and $156.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWO) by 19,807 shares to 7,466 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway invested 0.66% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 42,534 are held by Eagle Asset Management. Smith Asset Group LP reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 23,911 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department accumulated 13,325 shares. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.16% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Paloma Prtnrs Management Communication holds 0.02% or 9,781 shares. St Johns Inv Co Limited Liability Com holds 3,389 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Arrow Fincl Corp has invested 0.1% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Loomis Sayles And Co LP owns 48,082 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 1.25% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 4,152 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 126,947 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 5,072 shares to 168,522 shares, valued at $32.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 62,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,622 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Prudential Financial, Inc. 2019 Investor Day presentation materials and live webcast available – Business Wire” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prudential Financial: A Prudent Investment – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Financial: Analysis Of Dividend Safety And Fair Value Estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PGIM names Cameron Lochhead global head of institutional relationships – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.