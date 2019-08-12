Prudential Financial Trimmed Its Xylem (XYL) Stake as Share Price Declined; Fsi Group Trimmed First Horizon Natl (FHN) Stake by $325,000

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 31,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.71 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN)

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 32,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 164,823 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, down from 197,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 782,119 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 38,850 shares to 118,757 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc by 514,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset stated it has 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Baillie Gifford And reported 0.01% stake. New South Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 14,578 shares. Da Davidson And owns 18,987 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser holds 0.36% or 8,938 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association owns 59,833 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 0.03% or 34,071 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 121,956 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 0.18% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 24,606 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 398,605 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Daiwa Sb Invests accumulated 175,473 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 369,064 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 158,453 shares.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Debit Card Honors Penny Hardaway’s Homecoming to the University of Memphis – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kenneth A. Burdick and Wendy P. Davidson Elected to First Horizon Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Horizon National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Strategic Objectives – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Tennessee Bank Honored for Exceptional Customer Service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.