Prudential Financial Stake in Diodes (DIOD) Has Boosted by $4.67 Million; Tradition Capital Management Position in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Has Lifted by $490,884 as Market Value Declined

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 53.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 137,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 394,634 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 257,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 1.12M shares traded or 140.01% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 8,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 75,531 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 66,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 790,072 shares traded or 18.26% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,156 shares to 23,333 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,915 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Lc has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Century reported 216,172 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 586,043 shares. 298,356 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 10,268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hillcrest Asset Lc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 327,119 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 26,243 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 12,212 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 54,937 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 551,794 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). D E Shaw And holds 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 96,338 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 494,202 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.68 million activity. Shares for $755,000 were sold by CHEN C H on Wednesday, February 13.