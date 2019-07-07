Prudential Financial Raised Summit Hotel Pptys (INN) Stake; LKQ (LKQ) Has 1.13 Sentiment

LKQ Corp (LKQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 214 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 190 reduced and sold positions in LKQ Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 264.09 million shares, down from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding LKQ Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 17 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 147 Increased: 146 New Position: 68.

Prudential Financial Inc increased Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) stake by 64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc acquired 274,167 shares as Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 702,565 shares with $8.02M value, up from 428,398 last quarter. Summit Hotel Pptys Inc now has $1.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 245,791 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Parts: IUS Could Be Worth $27 – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.10 million for 10.25 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $8.37 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Specialty. It has a 19.85 P/E ratio. The firm distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 9.74% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation for 2.94 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 9.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has 8.58% invested in the company for 2.59 million shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 6.57% in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.64. About 1.46M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 308,865 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt stated it has 11,565 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 161,642 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Qs Lc owns 0.03% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 256,122 shares. Denali Llc invested in 0% or 407 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 196,200 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp accumulated 620 shares. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 77,993 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 4,663 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 52,701 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,076 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America accumulated 95,646 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

More notable recent Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Maverick Gaming Closes Purchase of Nevada Gold (NYSE: UWN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Hanmi Finl Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) stake by 104,694 shares to 291,063 valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 48,277 shares and now owns 301,789 shares. Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was reduced too.