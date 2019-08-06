Prudential Financial Raised Oshkosh (OSK) Stake by $19.49 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake by $12.96 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 120.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 762,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37M, up from 631,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 5.21M shares traded or 46.89% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 259,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 907,574 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.19 million, up from 647,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 782,204 shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.12M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested in 58,140 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 26,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank holds 194,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Whittier Communication invested in 0% or 27 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 109,900 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 42,673 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 200 shares. Legal General Gru Public Lc holds 0% or 171,622 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). First Mercantile Tru Com invested in 0.07% or 16,493 shares. Profund Advisors Lc reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SM Energy reports Q2 production results, revises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SM Energy Co (SM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keeley Mid Cap Dividend Value Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Commentary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. The insider Copeland David W bought $127,121.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 85,700 shares to 8,741 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 341,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,441 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius International Insuran (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Company has 195,908 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 194,360 shares. 110,585 were reported by Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company. Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 1,831 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Highland Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,875 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest owns 37,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 127,898 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 509 shares. 858,876 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Monarch Partners Asset Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 18,910 shares. Wilen Inv has invested 0.19% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Natixis invested in 0.1% or 216,416 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 15,980 shares to 159,990 shares, valued at $8.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 25,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,058 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Oshkosh Corporation to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) Q3 EPS Tops Consensus, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.