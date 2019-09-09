Prudential Financial Raised Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Position by $5.24 Million; Stock Value Declined; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake Held by Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 10,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 42,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 31,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 2.45M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 69.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 403,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The institutional investor held 987,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, up from 584,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.32% or $0.345 during the last trading session, reaching $3.145. About 1.10M shares traded. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 17/05/2018 – Acorda 32% Owned by Hedge Funds; 16/04/2018 – Acorda to Present New Data For INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder) at 70th American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – ACORDA FILES MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA™ (; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACOR); 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 16/04/2018 – Acorda at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA THERAPEUTICS – ANNOUNCED THAT EMA HAS COMPLETED FORMAL VALIDATION OF CO’S MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR INBRIJA; 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ACOR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Co reported 0.05% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 14,800 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 217,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 1,128 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.04% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Dupont Management Corp stated it has 21,099 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 80,947 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited has 253,440 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,987 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 29,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 22,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 546,626 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gru Inc reported 1,214 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.18 million shares to 3.79 million shares, valued at $180.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 58,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,803 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

More notable recent Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acorda, Activision, Bloom Energy, Care.com, CBS, Deere, Ferrari and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Acorda (ACOR) Plans to Launch Inbrija in Q1: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,528 shares to 204,276 shares, valued at $20.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,425 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).