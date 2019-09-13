Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Rating Maintained by Analysts at Citigroup; The $88.0000 Target Indicates -0.25% Potential; Zebra Capital Management Increased Valhi New Com Stk (VHI) Holding

Expert analysts at Citigroup have $88.0000 target on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU). Citigroup’s target gives a potential downside of -0.25% from the company’s last stock close price. The rating was revealed in an analyst note on Friday, 13 September.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Valhi Inc New Com Stk (VHI) stake by 115.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc acquired 246,463 shares as Valhi Inc New Com Stk (VHI)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 459,013 shares with $1.36 million value, up from 212,550 last quarter. Valhi Inc New Com Stk now has $740.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 123,946 shares traded. Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) has declined 58.17% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Cont Ops EPS 15c; 15/03/2018 VALHI 4Q EPS 41C; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Net $107.8M; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 16/05/2018 – Valhi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI); 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS 26C/SHR; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q EPS 15C; 24/05/2018 – REG-VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold VHI shares while 18 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 11.35 million shares or 2.64% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited holds 4,115 shares. Creative Planning owns 28,851 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Inc Pa owns 883 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 459,013 are held by Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability. Rbf Capital Limited invested in 80,548 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 462,178 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) for 156,835 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 305,150 shares. Century reported 91,023 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 8,090 shares. Voya Investment Lc owns 10,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has 0% invested in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI). Arrowstreet Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 409,305 shares.

More notable recent Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VALHI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:VHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ValHI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:VHI – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valhi Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:VHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Conmed Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CNMD) stake by 6,336 shares to 4,198 valued at $359,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Omnicell Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 9,697 shares and now owns 4,082 shares. Lci Industries was reduced too.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.46 billion. The firm primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management services and products. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. It operates through U.S.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Prudential Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:PRU) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Prudential Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Prudential Financial to acquire Assurance IQ, Inc., a leading consumer solutions platform for health and financial wellness needs, for $2.35 billion – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. The insider TANJI KENNETH bought $209,600. Lowrey Charles F also bought $627,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Monday, September 9. FALZON ROBERT bought $300,648 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) on Monday, September 9.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 2.21 million shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold Prudential Financial, Inc. shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.02 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank reported 58,324 shares. Btr Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hall Kathryn A, California-based fund reported 17,525 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 400 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 3,543 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 294,031 were accumulated by Amer Century. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 99,973 shares. Accuvest Glob has 0.24% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 3,530 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Van Eck Associates owns 12,875 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Olstein Capital Mgmt L P has 59,000 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 100,270 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Prudential Financial has $11600 highest and $8400 lowest target. $100’s average target is 13.35% above currents $88.22 stock price. Prudential Financial had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 6.