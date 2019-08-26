Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Declined While Opus Investment Management Decreased Position by $637,000; American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Holding Raised by Capital Fund Management Sa

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 297.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 637,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 850,959 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, up from 213,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 3.70 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 2.42M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bokf Na holds 62,630 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Incorporated reported 2,200 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Gideon Capital Advisors invested in 8,083 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 90,263 shares or 0.58% of the stock. 402 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 14,028 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 326,901 shares. Clearbridge Limited Com accumulated 12,315 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 92,995 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr holds 45 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora stated it has 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 1.77 million were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15,600 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 82,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,660 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

