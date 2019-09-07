Prudential Financial (PRU) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Upped Position; Salem Capital Management Increases Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 20,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 2.20M shares traded or 9.17% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 29,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 24,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Cumulative Voting, Report on Investments Tied to Genocide; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires JPMorgan’s Khan to Run EMEA Fintech Coverage; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 326 shares. Johnson Finance Inc reported 7,364 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.06% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 21,386 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bank & Trust Na has 0.46% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Smithfield Tru has 610 shares. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer Incorporated has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Great West Life Assurance Can has 466,908 shares. Pacific Inv Management holds 2,520 shares. Foundry Ltd has invested 0.81% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 564,022 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc has 4,386 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,130 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.2% or 53,663 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 193,175 shares.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Prudential Financial to acquire Assurance IQ, Inc., a leading consumer solutions platform for health and financial wellness needs, for $2.35 billion – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Market Indicator Remains Around 140% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential Financial: The Pullback Created An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Stockton owns 28,542 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Summit Fin Strategies Inc has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Com invested in 0.14% or 2,682 shares. Newfocus Financial Gru Limited Liability holds 28,271 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Culbertson A N Company reported 119,050 shares. Focused Wealth owns 7,238 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 19,522 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 274,881 shares. Ami Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 3.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Virtu Ltd owns 16,565 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Inc reported 112,117 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 0.16% or 4,410 shares. 46,329 are owned by Selway Asset Management. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,815 shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore holds 3.63% or 98,943 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Business Wire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.