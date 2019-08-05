Prudential Financial (PRU) Holder Opus Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Tctc Holdings Trimmed by $541,710 Its Holding

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 549,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.86M, down from 554,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 36.49 million shares traded or 50.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 3.58 million shares traded or 92.21% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Massachusetts youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.01% or 506 shares in its portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Com holds 25,503 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas holds 0.05% or 20,231 shares. Old Financial Bank In reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 21,600 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 26,942 shares stake. Destination Wealth Management reported 206 shares. Highlander Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 100 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Opus Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 44,300 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 193,175 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0.77% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 11,233 shares. Lifeplan Finance Group Inc invested in 122 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Ct reported 63,389 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 676,437 shares. Bessemer Limited Company accumulated 29,490 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Clark Mngmt Gp invested 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 9.41M shares. Moreover, Town & Country Comml Bank & Co Dba First Bankers Co has 3.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lifeplan Financial has 2,912 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.02 million were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com. 139,400 were reported by Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Com. Cincinnati Casualty Company has 80,000 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Donaldson Management Ltd Liability owns 365,961 shares or 3.84% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Management Llc accumulated 0.05% or 19,090 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,054 shares to 5,193 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).