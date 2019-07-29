Prudential Financial (PRU) Holder Opus Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $637,000 as Share Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lifted Stake by $2.74 Million

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 648,040 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Tennessee youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 223.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 21,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 9,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.69. About 1.27M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10,287 shares to 5,087 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 39,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,001 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15 million. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Limited has invested 1.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 0.24% or 2,451 shares. Plancorp Ltd Co reported 2,823 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,867 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt reported 0.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meristem Family Wealth Llc invested in 2,514 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 25,673 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp has 0.9% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Cadinha & Llc has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,545 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,510 shares or 0.62% of the stock. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 14,330 shares. Oakmont Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,660 shares. Liberty Cap invested in 24,336 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Convergence Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,159 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.67% or 11,119 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Energy: United Technologies and Raytheon Look to Build an Aerospace Titan – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2-High Performing Stocks for the Value Investor – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Prudential Capital Group adopts PGIM Private Capital as new global brand name – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Prudential Financial to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Group Insurance announces leadership changes, underscores focus on Financial Wellness strategy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,750 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co. (NYSE:IP).