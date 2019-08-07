Prudential Financial (PRU) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Lowered Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Maintained by Trillium Asset Management Llc

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 65,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 585,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.64 million, up from 520,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 5.19M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 13,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 59,549 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, down from 72,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 1.49M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Limited stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chilton Capital Management Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. 352,100 are owned by Twin Mngmt. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,216 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Summit Asset Ltd owns 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,311 shares. Hudock Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,667 shares. Cooke & Bieler Lp stated it has 1.88 million shares. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 14,624 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel accumulated 4,679 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sun Life accumulated 26,122 shares. First Bank & Trust Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 40,429 shares. Albert D Mason Inc has 1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Heartland Consultants holds 0.25% or 15,323 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The One Stock to Own If the Market Craters – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,613 shares to 6,053 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 50,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,518 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Limited Partnership invested in 0.47% or 11,600 shares. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 46,459 shares or 0.69% of the stock. 1,797 are owned by Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company. 2,738 are held by Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Washington Tru Retail Bank owns 72,068 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Washington-based Garland has invested 3.09% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Burney accumulated 61,037 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Amer Century Cos Inc owns 108,340 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 8,083 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability invested in 0.16% or 14,813 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Bragg Advsrs invested in 38,568 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 65,264 are owned by Hartford Invest Management Company. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Allstate invested in 14,576 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corpation (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 23,367 shares to 989,034 shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).