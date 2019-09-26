Prudential Financial Position in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) Boosted by $1.26 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Stake Maintained by United Asset Strategies Inc

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 20,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.3. About 1.64 million shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – INVESTMENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES WILL BE PARTIALLY FUNDED BY SAVINGS FROM OPTIMIZATION OF CO’S OPERATING MODEL; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 69,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 123,346 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 53,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 161,469 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 22,256 shares to 45,400 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 11,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,561 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 18,812 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 566,609 shares stake. 307,251 are owned by Lord Abbett And Com Limited Com. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Inv House Lc reported 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Proshare Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 32,359 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 148 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Company owns 12,700 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability has 3,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt holds 0.65% or 46,000 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 47,777 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 160,924 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold NX shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 32.59 million shares or 1.48% more from 32.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Moreover, Voya Invest Llc has 0% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 50,168 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 6,282 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has 445,141 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc invested in 0.01% or 868,200 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 4,465 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 145,000 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 23,024 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2.92 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 199,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited Liability holds 31,300 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 47,016 shares to 797,298 shares, valued at $57.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 22,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,662 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

