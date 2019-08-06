Prudential Financial Position in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Decreased by $5.78 Million as Market Value Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Its Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 195,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 25,334 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 221,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81M shares traded or 48.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 57,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 285,917 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06M, down from 343,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 4.73 million shares traded or 16.57% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Bruzzo Chris had sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.08 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

