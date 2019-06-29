Prudential Financial Lowered Its National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) Stake by $1.83 Million; Carderock Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 9,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 15,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 4.44M shares traded or 62.19% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 30,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,335 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, down from 326,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 922,091 shares traded or 65.86% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has risen 10.91% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Phillips 66 (PSX) and Plains All American (PAA) Announce Strategic JV and Sanctioning of Red Oak Pipeline System – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s the 2018 median pay at 50 top U.S. companies, including P&G: SLIDESHOW – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 21,611 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 129,765 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,663 shares. Smith Moore has 0.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,141 shares. Eastern Bankshares invested in 0.64% or 100,074 shares. 405 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advisors. First Personal Financial owns 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1,357 shares. Ipswich Invest Management invested in 3,380 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 457,600 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability reported 3,656 shares. Harbour Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.08% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cardinal Mngmt owns 15,546 shares. Growth Management Limited Partnership owns 475,000 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.7% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. NFG’s profit will be $61.28M for 18.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $564,928 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,160 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Tru has 0.13% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 6,430 shares. Century accumulated 231,402 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 45,457 shares. 8,970 are held by Strs Ohio. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 208,041 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 4,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 5,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt holds 0.84% or 25,706 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.05% or 4,166 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 1.14 million shares. New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). American International Grp holds 172,001 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 307,365 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $37.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 12,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2019: NFG,WPX,LTBR – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “National Fuel Gas Enters Oversold Territory – Zacks.com” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stakes Are High For Fed’s Powell – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FERC plans environmental reviews for Pennsylvania pipeline projects – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Court rules against National Fuel Gas’ Northern Access pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.