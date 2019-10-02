Prudential Financial Lowered Its Carnival (CCL) Position; Last Week RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RE/MAX Holdings has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is 25.61% above currents $30.65 stock price. RE/MAX Holdings had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities upgraded RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) on Monday, September 16 to “Market Outperform” rating. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. See RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) latest ratings:

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 47.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc sold 444,800 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 489,538 shares with $22.79 million value, down from 934,338 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $29.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 3.64M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $931.54 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 19.9 P/E ratio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. On Thursday, June 6 Liniger Gail A. bought $4.47 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 140,800 shares. 9,100 shares valued at $293,930 were bought by Dow Roger J. on Wednesday, June 12. Liniger David L. bought $2.91 million worth of stock.

The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 105,989 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q REV. $52.6M, EST. $50.5M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX SEES 2Q REV. $52.0M TO $54.0M, EST. $52.2M; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci

More notable recent RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RE/MAX Ranked a Top 15 Franchise for Seventh Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RE/MAX Names Nick Bailey as Chief Customer Officer – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “RE/MAX launches #HomeGoals – a reality web series depicting Canadian Millennials’ home-buying decisions – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Statement From RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 17.45 million shares or 5.68% less from 18.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maine-based Schroder has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 33,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Okumus Fund Limited holds 39,501 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Granite Ltd Liability Corporation owns 410,123 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 30,775 shares. 41,537 are owned by Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Company. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). State Street Corporation invested in 509,014 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 16,038 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0% or 17,565 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company has 7,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Berkom And Associate holds 1.57% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 1.75 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc reported 57,763 shares stake. Lsv Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1,994 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 21,205 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 11,767 shares. Advsr Asset Inc holds 0% or 4,872 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 758,722 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,397 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 21,234 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 400 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 400 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited owns 102,592 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 9,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hg Vora Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.23% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Atria Invests Limited Co reported 12,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Prudential Financial Inc increased Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 143,038 shares to 288,230 valued at $54.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) stake by 53,180 shares and now owns 124,502 shares. Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Carnival has $65 highest and $4200 lowest target. $51.36’s average target is 23.79% above currents $41.49 stock price. Carnival had 21 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 27 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Nomura. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 27.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) Shares A Year Ago Have A 31% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “CARNIVAL PLC (CCL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Carnival’s Slowdown Shows No Signs of Letting Up – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fuel Price Pressures Crimp Carnival’s Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.