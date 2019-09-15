Prudential Financial Lowered Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Holding by $4.49 Million; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose, Holder Modera Wealth Management Lowered Its Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 42.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 16,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.21M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 88.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 124,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $583,000, down from 140,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 434,728 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,991 shares to 905,719 shares, valued at $46.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 23,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.95 million for 7.04 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158.48 million activity. The insider FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634.