Prudential Financial Lifted Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holding by $35.14 Million; Market Value Rose; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 212.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 247,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 363,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.87 million, up from 116,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 505,694 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 18,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 413,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 432,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.24 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 88,503 shares to 284,096 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 151,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96M shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 4,102 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Qs Invsts Lc has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru has 0.07% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). L And S holds 8,405 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 6,282 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 26,181 shares in its portfolio. Invsts has 886,574 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 9,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Muzinich accumulated 617 shares. 1,774 were accumulated by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.43% or 257,400 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 61,432 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,983 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 16,747 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 59,000 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cwm Limited Co has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company has 2,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bokf Na accumulated 26,987 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 310,271 shares stake. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.16% or 1.69M shares. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.27M shares. National Asset holds 3,113 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.42% or 60,000 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).