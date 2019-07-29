Prudential Financial Increases Position in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC); Fmr Increases Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS)

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 27,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,987 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 181,902 shares traded or 86.68% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 256,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 885,323 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, up from 629,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 156,139 shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 216,786 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $448.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 18,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,736 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv stated it has 12,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 27,110 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 120,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 4,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,884 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 45,318 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 14,529 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 46,148 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation Trust holds 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) or 31 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 482 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 14,929 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 0.01% or 66,987 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 452 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 14,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 908,431 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $111.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 130,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 777,701 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

