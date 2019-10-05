Prudential Financial Increased Its Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) by $27.79 Million; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Market Valuation Rose, Harber Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $741,360

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 9,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 46,101 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, up from 36,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 1.03 million shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 14/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: Blast from the past Akamai is in a sweet spot for buying; 07/05/2018 – Akamai Showcases Commitment to Powering the Most Engaging Digital Experiences at DeltaV Conference; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI TO APPOINT AN ELLIOTT DESIGNEE TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: CIRA partners with Akamai to enhance cybersecurity solutions for Canadians; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 57.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 343,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 938,924 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.40M, up from 595,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 555,713 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR NEEDS TWO YEARS TO PLAN FOR NEW 737, A320NEO RATE HIKES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Acquires ASCO for $650M in Cash; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr invested in 0.01% or 248 shares. Capital Fund holds 226,660 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 0% or 18 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). M&T Bank & Trust reported 5,935 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 417,842 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsrs holds 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 2,969 shares. Bowling Mngmt Lc holds 14,289 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.66% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 694,274 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has 1,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 5.38M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 9,460 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Franklin Resources reported 13,958 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 42,994 shares to 65,271 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 12,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,128 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 103,900 shares to 50,279 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 127,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,065 shares, and cut its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).