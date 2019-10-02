Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) and National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI), both competing one another are Life Insurance companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial Inc. 84 0.94 400.68M 8.27 12.24 National Western Life Group Inc. 265 0.00 2.26M 35.78 7.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Prudential Financial Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc. National Western Life Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Financial Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Prudential Financial Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than National Western Life Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prudential Financial Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial Inc. 474,964,438.12% 7.3% 0.4% National Western Life Group Inc. 853,796.75% 6.8% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Prudential Financial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. From a competition point of view, National Western Life Group Inc. has a 0.89 beta which is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Prudential Financial Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial Inc. 0 5 1 2.17 National Western Life Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Prudential Financial Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.98% and an $96.86 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.8% of Prudential Financial Inc. shares and 85.8% of National Western Life Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, National Western Life Group Inc. has 0.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Financial Inc. -1.21% -0.7% -3.15% 10.94% 1.17% 24.23% National Western Life Group Inc. 3.12% 4.67% 1.11% -10.72% -15.83% -10.54%

For the past year Prudential Financial Inc. has 24.23% stronger performance while National Western Life Group Inc. has -10.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Prudential Financial Inc. beats National Western Life Group Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.