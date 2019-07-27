Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is a company in the Life Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.69% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Prudential Financial Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.69% of all Life Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Prudential Financial Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.30% 0.40% Industry Average 7.53% 13.13% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Prudential Financial Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial Inc. N/A 97 11.87 Industry Average 1.10B 14.60B 14.81

Prudential Financial Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Prudential Financial Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Prudential Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.06

$110.33 is the average price target of Prudential Financial Inc., with a potential upside of 6.84%. As a group, Life Insurance companies have a potential upside of 56.10%. Given Prudential Financial Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Prudential Financial Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Financial Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 4.64% 2.48% -1.64% 20.45% Industry Average 1.97% 6.14% 12.90% 21.93% 36.93% 17.01%

For the past year Prudential Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Prudential Financial Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Prudential Financial Inc. has a beta of 1.47 and its 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Prudential Financial Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 15.45% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Prudential Financial Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Prudential Financial Inc.’s competitors beat Prudential Financial Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.