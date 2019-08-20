Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Contrasting side by side

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Life Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial Inc. 97 0.51 N/A 8.27 12.24 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 28 0.84 N/A 3.13 8.23

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Prudential Financial Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has lower revenue and earnings than Prudential Financial Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Prudential Financial Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prudential Financial Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.4% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0.00% 11.2% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.48 beta indicates that Prudential Financial Inc. is 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Prudential Financial Inc. and American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50

Prudential Financial Inc. has an average price target of $107.75, and a 31.05% upside potential. Meanwhile, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s average price target is $31, while its potential upside is 37.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company seems more appealing than Prudential Financial Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.8% of Prudential Financial Inc. shares and 95.3% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares. 0.2% are Prudential Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Financial Inc. -1.21% -0.7% -3.15% 10.94% 1.17% 24.23% American Equity Investment Life Holding Company -2.75% -5.7% -11.03% -15.69% -28.25% -7.66%

For the past year Prudential Financial Inc. had bullish trend while American Equity Investment Life Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Prudential Financial Inc. beats American Equity Investment Life Holding Company.

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers life insurance, annuities, retirement-related, mutual funds, and investment management products and services. It operates through U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management, U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Retirement Solutions and Investment Management division provides individual variable and fixed annuity products; and recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, and institutional and retail investment services. It also offers brokerage services; guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, structured settlement annuities, and other group annuities; and investment management and advisory services to the public and private marketplace. The U.S. Individual Life and Group Insurance division provides individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets; and group life, and long-term and short-term group disability, as well as group corporate, bank, and trust-owned life insurance products to institutional clients. It also sells accidental death and dismemberment, and other ancillary coverages; and offers plan administrative services. The International Insurance division provides individual life insurance, retirement, and related products. The company serves individual and institutional customers through third-party broker-dealers, independent financial planners, financial professionals, third-party financial advisors, brokers, benefits consultants, sales force, wire houses, banks, general agencies, producer groups, life planners, and life consultants. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.