Prudential Financial In (PRU) Holder Affinity Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Todd Asset Management Holding In Biogen Idec (BIIB) Was Boosted

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 19,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 101,876 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08 million, up from 82,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial In (PRU) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 25,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 54,734 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 80,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 2.56M shares traded or 28.61% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 82,882 shares to 148,176 shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 442,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Dbs Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY).

