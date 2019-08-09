Prudential Financial Holds Stake in Great Westn Bancorp (GWB); Firstenergy (FE) Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Upped Its Stake by $454,567 as Share Value Rose

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 32.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 11,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,216 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 34,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 943,401 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Rating Outlook For Firstenergy’s Ohio Utilities To Positive; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Firstenergy Solutions’ Probability Of Default Rating To D-PD Following Bankruptcy Filing; Will Withdraw Ratings; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 10/03/2018 – JCP&L Expects to Restore Customers from First Winter Storm by Late Tonight; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Also Affirms FirstEnergy’s Previously Announced Guarantees and Assurances of Certain FES Employee-Related Obligations; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company File Voluntary Petitions for Chapter 11 Restructuring

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 92,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 496,147 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 403,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.18. About 240,627 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 8,714 shares to 15,674 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

