Prudential Financial Holds Stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC); Home Depot (HD) Position Raised by Westfield Capital Management Company Lp

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 106.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 335,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,050 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75M, up from 314,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 728,937 shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 133,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.98M, up from 877,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 2.33M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 36,190 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Co owns 64,507 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Franklin reported 0.05% stake. Wealthquest Corp holds 1,829 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Com Delaware, Unknown-based fund reported 81,221 shares. Markel Corp reported 920,000 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,509 shares. 154,391 are owned by Wafra. Moreover, Clarkston Cap Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,893 shares. Ar Asset Management invested in 21,550 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Forbes J M & Llp accumulated 3,999 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Water Island Cap Ltd has 26,790 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Paradigm Financial Lc holds 1,267 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 30,091 shares to 317,023 shares, valued at $109.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 4,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,020 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank holds 88,967 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 735,154 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 22,485 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 148,377 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 45,211 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Becker Capital Management Inc holds 304,805 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 8,831 shares. Asset Management One Com Ltd has invested 0.03% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ent Financial Services holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 38,634 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp owns 555,494 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Prudential Fincl owns 650,050 shares.

