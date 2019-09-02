Prudential Financial Holds Holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC); Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by $3.41 Million as Stock Value Declined

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 106.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 335,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 650,050 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.75M, up from 314,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 545,072 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 309,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.08 million, down from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 2.21M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ Debt Rating On Grupo Televisa; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS 50% STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN3.62B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 05/03/2018 Mexico’s Televisa hires new executive as part of content overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 4.94M are owned by Invesco Ltd. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Texas-based Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 27,696 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 22,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 2,974 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 17,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 82,473 shares. Secor Capital LP accumulated 0.28% or 49,249 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 366,259 shares to 6.82M shares, valued at $128.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 43,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,824 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.

