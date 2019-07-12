Prudential Financial Holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Lowered by $2.61 Million as Shares Declined; As Fortinet (FTNT) Share Value Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Trimmed by $9.91 Million Its Holding

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 163,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 628,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 791,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 275,746 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 63.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 119,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 187,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 1.16 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 289,400 shares to 330,800 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc by 165,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $53.13 million for 70.24 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 140,565 shares to 520,545 shares, valued at $36.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Mtg Tr Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 133,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 53,031 shares. 3.07 million are held by Macquarie Group. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Blair William & Il reported 30,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 50,775 shares. First Bank Of Omaha accumulated 73,105 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Invest has invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 26,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 58,328 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 5,000 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 3.42 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Geode Capital Management Llc holds 1.94 million shares. 72,548 were accumulated by Pinnacle Ltd Co.

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. ONB’s profit will be $57.40M for 12.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

