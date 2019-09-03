Prudential Financial Has Upped Its Position in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) as Share Value Declined; Mcdonalds (MCD) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $574,749 as Share Value Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 113,749 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60M, down from 116,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 27,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 66,987 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 61,766 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 23,740 shares to 66,025 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 255,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,317 shares, and cut its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares to 292,039 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

