Prudential Financial Has Upped Citigroup (C) Stake; Carbonite (CARB)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Prudential Financial Inc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 11.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc acquired 744,972 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 7.30M shares with $511.11M value, up from 6.55M last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $149.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 9.36 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH AT LEAST 97.9 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 23/04/2018 – Mayo Says Gary Cohn Should Be Citi’s Next Chairman (Video); 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 14/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive

Carbonite Inc (CARB) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 80 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 51 sold and decreased their equity positions in Carbonite Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 33.25 million shares, up from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Carbonite Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 39 Increased: 54 New Position: 26.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 186,424 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $516.18 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year's $0.34 per share. CARB's profit will be $12.14M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.14M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 16.64% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. for 1.38 million shares. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owns 878,366 shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 3.33% invested in the company for 529,080 shares. The Minnesota-based Summit Creek Advisors Llc has invested 2.55% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 304,100 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 24.81% above currents $66.3 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Corporation has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miles Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 0.07% or 9,445 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Inc has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.59 million shares. Lourd Limited has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,196 shares. 3,403 were accumulated by Lakeview Cap Prtn Lc. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 8.69 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 30,422 shares. New York-based Donald Smith Com has invested 2.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,599 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.66% or 8,474 shares. Co Of Virginia Va reported 3,629 shares. Trustco Natl Bank Corp N Y, New York-based fund reported 5,078 shares. Washington Company invested in 0.02% or 4,493 shares.