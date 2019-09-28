Prudential Financial Has Trimmed Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Holding by $554,554 as Market Value Declined; As Illumina (ILMN) Stock Value Declined, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Trimmed by $504,160 Its Holding

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Modine Mfg Co (MOD) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 39,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 354,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, down from 393,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Modine Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 241,340 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 36,475 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43M, down from 37,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 559,079 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “Wall Street drops; Pelosi says to start formal impeachment inquiry – Reuters” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Modine Manufacturing Company 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Modine to explore strategic options for automotive business – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street ends flat as mixed economic data signals caution – Reuters” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,781 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 201,957 shares. Pnc Group Inc has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 147,081 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com owns 7,452 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.63M shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 4.51M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential owns 354,090 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.25% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 600 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 381 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 100,056 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 60,502 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 32,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oarsman Capital reported 186,324 shares.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.69 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,449 shares to 760,229 shares, valued at $128.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 539,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 53.42 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.